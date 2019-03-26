Davina McCall shares happy news as she celebrates major milestone We can see why she is so happy!

Congratulations are in order for Davina McCall! The fitness guru has revealed she now has one million Instagram followers. Taking to her page on Monday, the 51-year-old uploaded a video to share her delight over the new milestone. "I just wanted to say that I have got a million followers," she shouted. "It's so exciting, I never thought this day would come. Thanks to anyone who followed me today. I'm really going to try so hard to be entertaining and be that person you want me to be." Correcting herself, she added: "I'm going to be myself."

Davina McCall has one million Instagram followers

Fans rushed to congratulate Davina on the news, with one saying: "Oooo I followed you today... Didn't realise it would have such an impact." Another wrote: "Yay Davina, you are a great inspiration for us women!! Keep up the good work." A third post read: "You are loved more than you will ever know. You inspire more than you will ever know xxx." A fourth remarked: "Davina you are so awesome and amazing in everything you do. Love all your posts, keep posting and doing what you're doing."

The celebration comes shortly after Davina opened up to HELLO!, in which she revealed how she maintains her busy career with family life. "I freelance so I can take all the school holidays off," she shared last month. "Apart from today, I have taken the whole of half term off. Then I'll stop working over the whole of the Easter holidays and the whole of the summer holidays, I can basically book in work for the term times. I can maximise the amount of time I can spend with the kids - also I don't work weekends."

TV career aside, Davina is currently working hard to get her personal trainer qualification. Giving an update, she said: "I am still training to become a personal trainer, still training but it has ground to a halt. It's just got so busy - spoke to the guys the day before yesterday and they said that I should finish it before the end of the summer."

