Princess Eugenie's holiday destination revealed after missing Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were notably missing from the high-profile guest list at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding last weekend. And while HELLO! had previously reported that the couple were thought to be on holiday, it has now been revealed that Eugenie was in Los Angeles at a fundraising event.

The Queen's granddaughter was pictured at the Museum of Contemporary Art's annual gala, which saw the likes of Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, Keanu Reeves and Sharon Stone in attendance. Eugenie, who works as a director for Hauser & Wirth art gallery, looked gorgeous in a £725 silk dress by Saloni which featured a high neckline, a full-length skirt and a rainbow metallic print. Twitter user Polka Popp shared the image of Eugenie online.

The gala took place on Saturday evening in California, which explains why Eugenie, 29, was a no-show at Lady Gabriella's royal wedding. The rest of her family made an appearance, with her older sister Princess Beatrice, 30, arriving with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, who both still live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor despite their divorce in 1996, also made a friendly appearance together.

Eugenie shared her love for her cousin Gabriella, who is 52nd in line to the throne, by posting a beautiful photo of the bride and groom on the steps of St George's Chapel. "Congratulations dear Ella and Tom!! You look absolutely stunning," she wrote.

Eugenie was spotted in London on Tuesday night

Prince Andrew's daughter appears to be back on home soil as she was spotted out and about in London on Tuesday night. The newlywed, who married her husband Jack last October, enjoyed a meal at George restaurant in Mayfair. She was pictured leaving the members club clutching onto a bouquet of flowers which matched her pretty black floral dress.

