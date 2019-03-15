Karen Clifton and beau David Webb enjoy double date with this Strictly star - see picture A mini Strictly reunion - how lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton and her boyfriend David Webb teamed up with Ore Oduba and his wife Portia for a lovely date night. The couples were on hand to support fellow Strictly star Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk during the London leg of their Dance Is Life tour at The Shaw Theatre on Wednesday. "Always love seeing the gang," Ore wrote alongside a selfie of the foursome on Instagram. The outing comes shortly after the BBC confirmed that Karen, Giovanni and Luba will all be back for the new series of Strictly later this year.

Karen Clifton and David with Ore Odubana his wife Portia

Since her split from Kevin Clifton, it seems opera singer David has put a smile back on Karen's face. The couple have been taking to social media to share posts from their romantic evenings together. On Thursday night, the pro dancer gushed about her beau's performance of The Magic Flute at the English National Opera. "Supporting my one @davidpwebb," Karen simply wrote. The lovebirds made their first official appearance together in mid-February after attending Aljaz Skorjanec's birthday party, before going Instagram official later in the week.

In December, Karen told HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing." She explained: "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family. Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

