Dianne Buswell addresses Joe Sugg engagement rumours after Neil Jones prompted speculation Dianne and Joe confirmed their romance after the Strictly final

Dianne Buswell was again forced to shut down rumours which suggested she was engaged to boyfriend Joe Sugg. The admission comes shortly after fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones hinted on Twitter that the pair had become engaged last week. When asked about Neil's tweets, Dianne told HELLO! at the Here Come The Girls press night: "I haven't seen [Neil] yet but I'm going to have a chat with him. But I haven’t really thought about [getting engaged] to be honest."

Dianne and Joe have been dating for a few months

On Thursday, Neil told his followers: "When my IG, Facebook and WhatsApp are all working and wow I think it's the best content I've ever seen on @Joe_Sugg stories u should really check it out ohhhhh yeah right u can't #instagramisdown." He continued: "It's hard to understand but something about having a big surprise for @dbuzz6589 but first he needs to speak to her dad and he said something about bells." He then tweeted another post, teasing: "I think @Joe_Sugg might be buying some knee pads as he keeps talking about getting on one knee."

WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals the one Joe Sugg tip she's taking on new tour

Fans were of course quick to assume that Neil was talking about an engagement. However, it turned out that Neil was talking about the Paso Doble dance, which has become the routine that Joe and Dianne are best known for performing. Since their romance came to light, both Dianne and Joe have been posting sweet pictures on social media. When asked by HELLO! if fans would see the pair dance together again anytime soon, Diane replied: "At the moment I'm concentrating on this [tour] but never say never - who know what the future holds."

Elsewhere, the professional dancer revealed she has become hooked on vlogging – thanks to Joe – and thinks she will be doing it from behind-the-scenes of Strictly later this year. "Hopefully I will, I’m really loving it at the moment," she remarked. "Let's see where it takes me. But I don't think anything would surprise fans too much – it's just as good as it looks on the show."

