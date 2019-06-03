Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell jet off on first-class romantic holiday We're not jealous at all

If you follow Dianne Buswell on Instagram you'll know that she's jetted off on holiday with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg. The Strictly Come Dancing couple have made us go green with envy on Instagram. Dianne uploaded a video of herself and Joe clinking champagne glasses while travelling first class - obviously celebrating an exciting moment between the loved-up couple. Perhaps this was a special 30th birthday present from Joe to Dianne? She also showed off Joe working on his best Rumba moves while on the flight, and then later on, after all that excitement, she showed off her popcorn snacks while lying down on her in-flight bed.

It's unclear where the couple have chosen to go for their latest romantic break but we have a hunch it will be somewhere summery and hot - 'tis the season after all. A well-travelled pair, since getting together following Strictly, they've been to a number of places together. During the winter months, they enjoyed a quick trip to the city of romance, Paris. Spotted kissing under the Eiffel Tower, fans were quick to comment on how loved up they look, writing the likes of: "OMG, my heart is melting."

We have to say though we're most jealous of their trip to Finland in February. The pair stayed at the incredible Arctic Treehouse Hotel near Rovaniemi in Northern Finland. Starting from £300.00 a night, each suite, which are all individual houses on stilts, is spacious but cosy with beautiful Scandinavian interiors, spacious bathrooms and large double beds that provide spectacular views over the landscape. For those who go in the right season, you might be lucky enough to see the Northern Lights straight from the room which is perhaps why Joe opted to whisk Diana away in the colder months.