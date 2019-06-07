Joe Wicks accidentally reveals he's marrying fiancée Rosie Jones this month Not long to go…

Joe Wicks has accidentally revealed that he is set to marry his fiancée Rosie Jones later this month. The fitness guru – aka The Body Coach – let slip his wedding plans during an interview with Chris Evans on Virgin Media Breakfast Show on Friday morning, also admitting he'd love British band Bastille to perform on his big day. He said: "I am getting married this month, if Bastille played at my wedding it would be amazing."

Joe and Rosie welcomed their daughter Indie to the world in July 2018 – and became engaged in November. Announcing their engagement with an adorable post on Instagram – which came alongside a photograph of the couple with their baby daughter – Joe admitted that he had never believed in marriage in the past. He wrote: "My little family. Our 3rd wheel comes everywhere with us and we love our adventures together. My mum and dad never got married when I was growing up and spent my whole life separating and getting back together and I always thought I didn’t believe in marriage."

He continued: "But I now know what it means to want to stick together and to love someone enough to want to marry them. I asked Rosie to marry me and luckily she said yes. It’s my goal in life to be committed and loyal to Rosie and Indie and always be there for them."

Joe previously spoke of his fears of marriage, and how meeting Rosie eradicated them. "When I was younger I always thought that asking a girl to marry you was such a hard decision, I never understood how anyone could make that choice," he told The Sun. "But when I grew up and met Rosie, the fear of it going wrong disappeared. I should have done it sooner maybe, but I’m so happy, I want to be like those old couples you see walking down the street holding hands. It is possible, I want to be in that category."

