Has Ed Sheeran secretly married Cherry Seaborn?

Ed Sheeran has dropped a major hint that he has married fiancée Cherry Seaborn in secret. During an interview with showbiz site Access, the 27-year-old was asked: "What about the wedding details? Have you picked a date? Do you know where? Do you know when yet?" To which, Ed seemingly confirmed the happy news. Without directly replying, the songwriter sheepishly pointed at his rumoured wedding ring. The interviewer then assumed the answer was a yes, and continued: "That's exciting! Congratulations my friend! Congratulations! How did you sneak that one?"

Giggling, a bemused Ed responded with: "Well, I never do anything too public anyway." The interviewer then added: "That's awesome! Congratulations, I'm happy for you!" HELLO! has contacted a representative for the star for comment. Galway Girl singer Ed, who has been in a relationship with his former school friend Cherry since 2015, revealed that he had popped the question on New Year's Eve in January. In a sweet Instagram post, he wrote: "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

A month later, Ed was forced to deny that he secretly married his long-term partner after he was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding band. Speaking to Dan Wootton on the BRITs red carpet, the Shape Of You star revealed that the band was an engagement ring designed by his fiancée. "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings," he shared on Lorraine. "It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it." During a previous chat with BBC Radio 2, Ed had nothing but lovely things to say about his blossoming romance with Cherry. "I'm actually the happiest I've been," he said. "I'm really secure now, we live together and we have cats, and I think when you have cats that's kind of it."

