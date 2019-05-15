Joe Wicks shares his Cheeky Chicken Katsu recipe This sounds so yummy!

Just about everyone loves a chicken katsu curry, and now fitness expert and Instagram fave Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, has shared his recipe for the delicious dinner dish. Joe has teamed up with recipe box company Gousto to offer four of his most popular recipes from his Lean in 15 cookbooks which can now be delivered to you direct with ingredients and recipe cards. Amazing.

Joe says: "You'll make your chunky Katsu sauce from grated carrot, ginger and shallot, flavoured with curry powder and coriander plus grated apple for sweetness. Perfect with your crispy baked breaded chicken!”

Joe Wicks' Cheeky Chicken Katsu

INGREDIENTS FOR 2:

• 1 seasonal British apple

• 100g basmati rice

• 1 carrot

• 1 large British chicken breast fillet

• 5g coriander

• 1 tbsp curry powder

• 1 British free-range egg

• 15g fresh root ginger

• 1 Knorr chicken stock cube

• 60g panko breadcrumbs

• 1 red chilli

• 50g baby leaf salad

• 1 shallot

METHOD

STEP 1

• Preheat the oven to 200°C/ 180°C (fan)/ 400°F/ Gas 6

• Place your hand flat onto the chicken breast. Slice in half as if you were cutting a burger bun, so you are left with 2 thinner pieces. Cover the halved chicken breasts in cling film and bash them with a rolling pin until evenly flattened and approx. 1cm in thickness

MORE: Royal Roulade! Jamie Oliver's 'sweet' tribute to baby Archie Harrison

STEP 2

• Crack the egg into a shallow bowl

• Add 2 tbsp flour to a plate and season with salt and pepper

• Combine the panko breadcrumbs with 1 tbsp vegetable oil and a generous pinch of salt on a large plate

• Add the chicken to the flour, tapping off any excess, then add it to the egg, and then the panko breadcrumbs until evenly coated

STEP 3

• Add the breaded chicken to a lightly oiled oven tray and put the tray in the oven for 10-15 min or until cooked through (no pink meat!) and crisp

Loading the player...

Find out about the royals' favourite foods above!

STEP 4

• Meanwhile, add the basmati rice and 250ml cold water to a pot with a lid and bring to the boil over a high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to very low and cook, covered, for 10-15 min or until all the water has been absorbed and the rice is cooked. Once cooked, remove from the heat and keep covered until serving

MORE: 8 London restaurants loved by the royal family

STEP 5

• Meanwhile, boil a kettle

• Peel and grate the apple, carrot, shallot and ginger and chop the coriander finely, including the stalks

• Dissolve the Knorr chicken stock cube in 300ml boiled water

STEP 6

• Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with 1 tbsp vegetable oil over a medium heat

• Add the grated shallot, apple, ginger and carrot and cook for 3-4 min. Then add the curry powder and chopped coriander and cook for a further 1 min, until fragrant

• Add 1 tbsp flour and cook for 1 min, stirring to coat the vegetables evenly

STEP 7

• Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil over a high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 5-7 min or until the sauce has thickened to a curry-like consistency

• Meanwhile, deseed and finely slice the red chilli

• Finely slice the cooked chicken STEP 8

• Serve sliced breaded chicken over the katsu sauce with the rice and baby leaf salad to the side

• Drizzle the baby leaf salad with a little olive oil and garnish with the sliced red chilli (Can't handle the heat? Go easy!)

Visit gousto.co.uk to order Joe Wicks' recipes. Meals start at £2.98, with four new delicious, nutritious recipes each week