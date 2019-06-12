Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha lends Stacey Solomon a helping hand with cooking Stacey now has her hands full with three young sons

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha made sure she was on hand to help co-presenter and good friend Stacey Solomon in the kitchen on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram page, the mum-of-three - who recently welcomed little Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash - shared videos of Nadia teaching seven-year-old Leighton how to do some cooking. "Cooking lesson with @nadiasawalhaandfamily," wrote Stacey. "Honestly could cry right now, he's in his element. I love you auntie Nadia." Some of the dishes made included garlic bread and choux pastries.

The cute posts come shortly after Stacey uploaded an emotional Instagram message about her fears of neglecting her older two sons - Leighton and 11-year-old Zachary. The TV presenter wrote about how proud she was of her sons for being so good and being able to entertain themselves while she looked after three-week-old Rex, but that it had made her feel more guilty for not spending as much quality time with them as she would have liked.

"Knowing that my boys don't bat an eyelid that I’m sat playing with them whilst milking myself, or that I have to whack my boob out every hour makes me extremely proud," she wrote. "Trying to get a bit of one on one time with my big baby today in between feeds. Feel like I've neglected the boys over the last few weeks trying to get into a feeding pattern. I haven't managed to get into one yet (IS THAT NORMAL??)"

The former X Factor finalist continued: "I've now got to the point where I can’t expect them to entertain themselves any longer. The fact that they've been so amazing and understanding has made it a lot easier for me but also meant the guilt has set in a little stronger because they're just so bloomin good. I really do need to get out of the house at some point in the near future too before I go stir crazy but honestly, the thought of having to wear actual clothes and interact with other humans is really daunting. When did anyone else leave the house after birth? Is 3 weeks too long? Send help..."

