Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha pays touching tribute to her parents in emotional post Pass the tissues…

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has left fans searching for a box of tissues after she paid a touching tribute to her parents in a very emotional Instagram post. The TV star is currently enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Spain with her husband and their two daughters, her mother-in-law and her own parents. The warm weather and family vibe certainly seems to be agreeing with Nadia, as she spread the love across social media.

Summer sun

Sharing a sweet image of herself and her mum and dad, Nadia gushed about the joys of spending quality time with her parents. She captioned the post: "Words cannot say how divine and lovely it is to spend time with ALL the family ... and especially with these two! We rarely get time in our busy London lives to simply sit back, shoot the breeze & chat about all things LARGE and SMALL! Walks, Stories, Laughter, Memories & NEW MEMORIES made!!!"

MORE: Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha 'horrified' after falling over on star-studded red carpet

Nadia added: "Our elders are where we come from ... and so it makes sense that sometimes (not always) it is our elders that hold the keys to better making sense of this crazy crazy life and world!!! Anyway - just wanted to say to my dear old Mum and Dad! I love you both so very much!!!!"

So emotional

MORE: Stacey Solomon makes adorable update to her social media after welcoming third son

Her followers were touched by the moving post, with one commenting: "Awwww what a lovely photo beautiful words. We should all try and spend time away from the hussel & bussel of life with our elders! Enjoy." A second added: "I love the relationship that you have with all the elders in your family. It truly is a special bond and one that shines through your girls too." And a third simply said: "Made me cry."

All good things must come to an end though, with Nadia later revealing on her Stories that today is the last day of her family holiday. No doubt she'll be back on Loose Women next week then.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.