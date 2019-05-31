Stacey Solomon's dad has lucky escape in accident 1 day after birth of new baby It was an eventful week for the Solomon family

At a time when the entire family should have been celebrating the arrival of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s new baby, the Loose Women presenter had some shocking family news – as her father David was involved in a car crash.

David revealed that his car was crashed into on 24 May, one day after the birth of his new grandson. Sharing a video of the dash cam footage captured of the accident, the wedding photographer warned drivers not to use their phones while they were driving to prevent further incidents. "Please don’t look at your phones whilst driving this happened to me a few days ago and we were so lucky," he captioned the post.

Stacey Solomon's dad revealed he was in a car crash

Stacey’s dad also showed the extent of the damage to the back of his car, revealing he had a lucky escape. The entire rear window had been smashed, while there was a huge dent to the back of the vehicle, which has a personalised name plate.

The dramatic accident happened just a day after Stacey and Joe welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram revealing that their bundle of joy had been premature, meaning Stacey even missed her own baby shower that had been planned for Friday’s episode of Loose Women.

The accident happened one day after Stacey's baby was born

Although the new parents have shared a few glimpses at their newborn on Instagram, one thing they are yet to reveal is his name. But Stacey’s dad gave fans an update earlier this week about when we can expect to find out the name of the new addition to the family. Sharing a stunning photo of Stacey and his new grandson on Instagram, David Solomon responded to a fan who asked: "Have you chose a name for him yet?" While he didn't give too much away, David did respond, saying, "All in good time", followed by a smiley face emoji.

