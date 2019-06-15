David Beckham makes emotional speech at mum's 70th birthday Happy birthday mama Beckham!

David Beckham was joined by wife Victoria and their children, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, to celebrate his mum Sandra's 70th birthday with a huge family gathering on Friday night. No expense was spared for the matriarch, who was treated to a lavishly decorated cake and a huge fireworks display at the end of the evening.

Happy birthday Sandra!

Sharing a photo on Instagram of the family gathered around the cake, Victoria wrote: "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses xxx". The fashion designer also shared a number of photos from the evening on her Instagram stories – a particularly sweet image sees David with his arm wrapped around his mum as they watched the fireworks show. She also shared a short clip of her husband reciting a very sweet speech to his mum, which appeared to stir up plenty of emotions around the table.

So cute!

MORE: The sweetest celebrity dad moments to celebrate Father's Day

He said: "Everything that my mum does and believes in revolves around us and nothing really revolves around her – so tonight mum, this is for you as you are the most special person in all of our lives. What you do for me, for Joanne, for Lynn, for all of our grandkids is irreplaceable, so tonight is for you. You should enjoy it and have one more glass of Cointreau and lemonade! We love you and we appreciate everything you do and like I said, everything you do, you do if for everyone else so tonight should be about you. We love you."

What a stunning display

MORE: Holly Willoughby spotted shopping in Marks & Spencer - wearing her favourite fashion picks from I'm A Celebrity

Meanwhile, David and his dad Ted reflected on the joys of being a parent as they shared sweet stories and old anecdotes in a new video ahead of Father's Day on Sunday. David opened up about the moment he first became a dad in 1999. "I remember the moment when Brooklyn was born, I slept with my head against the door because I was so worried that someone was going to come in," he confessed. "I don't think that ever changes, you always worry about them." Agreeing, Ted then remarked: "That's a part of being parents. What I'm chuffed about with your boys is how polite they are."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.