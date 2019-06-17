Sarah Ferguson shares candid picture from brother Andrew's surprise wedding Congratulations are in order!

It was a day of celebrations for Sarah Ferguson and her family as her younger brother, Andrew Ferguson, tied the knot on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram page to mark Father's Day, the 59-year-old shared a series of throwback pictures of her dad, Major Ronald Ferguson, alongside a snap from Andrew's wedding to his partner Florence Hill. "Miss you Dads," Sarah wrote in the caption. "Happy Father's Day, you would be so proud of your son Andrew who got married yesterday to Florence Hill. You helped me so much my Dads #fathersday #happyfatherday #family."

Andrew is Sarah's younger sibling from their dad's second marriage to Susan Deptford. Meanwhile, Sarah also posted another photo of her stepfather, Hector Barrantes, and her mother, Susan Wright, on Instagram. "Happy Stepfather's Day too," Prince Andrew's ex-wife was quick to add. Sarah's parents married 17 January in 1956 before they welcomed their two daughters. They divorced in 1974 and both remarried, with Ronald becoming a father to three more children.

Elsewhere, Sarah's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her father Prince Andrew, with a beautiful unseen behind-the-scenes photo from her wedding day. The 29-year-old royal, who often posts throwback photos on her Instagram account, wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all fathers and of course to my Pups. Thank you for many years of happiness and for this special moment on 12th October 2018. @hrhthedukeofyork."

Like her sister Princess Beatrice, Eugenie has always been close to both her parents. Sarah and Andrew have remained living together at their family home, The Lodge, in Windsor since their divorce in 1996, and have been pictured together many times at events. Most recently, Sarah even joined Andrew at the latest royal wedding, where she travelled with her family to attend Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's big day. This was a big moment for royal fans, as before now they had always arrived separately.

