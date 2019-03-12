Brendan Cole jokes that he fancies former Strictly partner Charlotte Hawkins This is too funny!

On Tuesday, Charlotte Hawkins channeled a strong monobrow look on Good Morning Britain in honour of guest Sophia Hadjipanteli – a model renowned for her full brows. And Charlotte's new appearance caused quite the reaction, especially from her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Brendan Cole. After Charlotte shared a photo of herself rocking the monobrow on Instagram, Brendan joked: "I've never fancied you more!" Other celebrities were also quick to comment, with Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon branding her: "Still fit."

The TV presenter was joined by her co-hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan – who too worked the monobrow look. Model Sophia was on the show to talk about her career, and revealed that she had even received death threats because of the way she looked. However, she has also won over legions of followers for promoting body positivity.

Brendan Cole joked about Charlotte Hawkin's new look

Brendan and Charlotte were partnered together on Strictly in 2017, and have stayed good friends ever since. During an appearance on BBC Radio 5 live in January 2018, Brendan – who is married to Zoe Hobbs, spoke about the great chemistry he had with the GMB presenter. He joked about the potential of the 'Strictly curse' working on Charlotte, who is married to Mark Herbert. He said: "I'm glad to say Charlotte and I will be friends for life, she’s such a great girl and we had a lovely chemistry. Fortunately, we were both married and we didn’t run off into the sunset together - it's one of those things."

Brendan and Charlotte were partnered together in the 2017 series of Strictly

The star also told HELLO! just how important it is in a competition like Strictly to have a good working relationship with your celebrity dance partner. He said: "You are everything for your partner. They rely on you for everything, they see you ten times as much as they see their loved ones. And if you have a good relationship then it can be an amazing thing. And you thrive," he explained. He added: "I enjoyed the professional performances and I enjoyed working with Charlotte. It's about having good relationships on Strictly."

