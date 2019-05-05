Jamie Oliver's daughter is following in his footsteps as Jools reveals her university plans Time flies!

Jamie Oliver may be known as a famous TV chef now, but the dad-of-five was also in a band during his youth. And it sounds like his musical genes have been passed down to his oldest child, Poppy, as her mum Jools has revealed that music is one of the subjects she is hoping to study at university next year. The doting mum had written a poignant post on Instagram about her son River's first day of nursery, and added that it will be even harder next year when Poppy starts university. The Little Bird designer was then asked by her followers about what Poppy wants to study. "Hopefully English or music," she replied to one fan.

Jamie Oliver's daughter Poppy wants to study music or English at university

Poppy recently celebrated her seventeenth birthday, and is a big sister to siblings Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River. Jamie and Jools try to keep their children out of the public eye in order for them to have a normal childhood, but occasionally share sweet photos of them on social media. During the week, Jools looks after the children while Jamie is away working, a set up the famous chef has previously spoken about to HELLO!. He said: "Since Poppy was born, I just have to start at five, finish at 10 at night, Monday to Friday. have my structured holidays, my structured weekends, and I try to be a good boss and a good dad."

Jools and Jamie Oliver's children all have unique names

Jools meanwhile, has confessed that she believes that her job at home is "ten times harder" than Jamie's. Speaking on the Made by Mammas podcast, presented by TV star Zoe Hardman and PR Executive Georgia Dayton, Jools, who is also a successful clothing designer, described her role as "brain numbing" and "hell on earth" while also revealing that sometimes she feels no one respects her in the household. "There's lots of stuff going on with me. I feel like my life is ten times more difficult, which I often tell him [Jamie]," the 44-year-old said. "He's like, 'Whatever', he's just been to see the Prime Minister – but I've had an issue with a bra or something with a daughter and I think, 'Well you know what, mine's worse than yours'. It's brain numbing, it's difficult. And no one really respects you in the house to be fair…"

Jamie and Jools are the proud parents of five children

She continued: "He's respected at work – anyone who goes to work, it’s a nice environment – but it's kind of like hell on earth [for me]. I'm making it sound awful but in an honest way – it's quite hard." The mum, however, praised Jamie as a father, saying that he is a "very hands-on dad". "He is very good. He is den building, going on waters, rafting, with River doing all sort of things upside down."

