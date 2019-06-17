Stacey Solomon shares new photo of baby Rex with her 'TV mum' Gaby Roslin How cute!

Stacey Solomon has been inundated with visitors from her famous friends since she welcomed baby Rex last month. And on Monday afternoon, the Loose Women panellist had a lovely time with her good friend Gaby Roslin, who came over to see the newest member of Stacey's family. The former X Factor finalist shared a gorgeous picture of Gaby cradling Rex, and referred to her as her as her "TV mummy". She wrote: "My TV mummy came for cuddles today @gabyroslin." Since his birth, baby Rex has also been visited by Stacey's Loose Women co-stars Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore, as well as former TOWIE star Lydia Bright.

Stacey Solomon and baby Rex were visited by Gaby Roslin

On Sunday, Stacey and Joe Swash celebrated their first Father's Day with Rex. Joe had previously spoken out about his excitement for seeing both Rex and his older son Harry on the special day, particularly as it used to be so bitter-sweet since his father had died. To mark the occasion, the happy couple dressed Rex in a matching outfit to his dad. Stacey shared a sweet picture of Joe holding Rex while they both wore black and white polka dot ensembles. She wrote: "Happy Father’s Day Daddy. The matching outfits have begun. Joe you’ve been an incredible father for 12 long years and counting. It’s one of the reasons I fell so madly in love with you. I can’t tell you how amazing it is getting to watch you do it all over again for another lucky little boy. I love you both to the moon and stars and back again. X."

Stacey and Joe Swash welcomed baby Rex in May

Earlier in the month, Stacey and Joe revealed the name of their baby son – two weeks after his arrival. Stacey shared a black-and-white photo of the newborn on Instagram, and wrote next to it: "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy's birthday. Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe's Nanna's name and Toby is my Nanna's name. It's taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related, reason I didn't want to do it until his official due date."

