Strictly stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's special date revealed Check out the adorable pictures!

Joe Sugg and his girlfriend Dianne Buswell always have the best dates. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in December 2018, stepped out for the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, looking very loved-up.

The 27-year-old YouTube sensation and 30-year-old dancing professional were in high spirits as they shared some special moments at the annual event held at Royal Hospital Chelsea. Dianne stunned in a green dress with flute sleeves, whilst Joe looked extremely dapper in a navy blazer, white shirt and pair of black skinny jeans.

The couple were partnered together in 2018 for Strictly Come Dancing

The Strictly Come Dancing pair were able to spend some time admiring the 11 main show gardens and 17 smaller gardens, including a garden that the Duchess of Cambridge worked on alongside award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White. Other celebrities who attended the press day included Kate Garraway, Joanna Lumley, Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton.

The couple enjoyed their day at the flower show

Joe and Dianne were propelled into the spotlight in 2018 after weeks of speculation that the Strictly finalist and his professional dance partner were in a relationship. The couple have had to spend some time apart recently, due to Dianne's commitment to the Strictly Come Dancing professionals live tour that has seen the Australian ballroom dancer travel from Bournemouth to Nottingham and Edinburgh. The live tour features ten of the show's dancers perform beautifully choreographed Ballroom and Latin routines for their excited audience.

Their choice to spend some time with nature comes just two weeks after professional dancer Dianne Buswell turned 30 and doting boyfriend Joe surprised her with an incredible birthday cake. The cake paid tribute to Dianne's love of mermaids, filled with multi-coloured swirls and even topped with a mermaid's tail. "Happy birthday @diannebuswell. The only person who is more beautiful than a @flavourtownbakery cake," Joe captioned a photo of Dianne sat in the kitchen at his apartment.

