Holly Willoughby shares the incredible craft idea she created with her children – see photo Simple but effective!

Not only is This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby a fan of movies, she's also a fan of crafts inspired by recent films – at least, if her Instagram account is any indication. On Sunday, the mum-of-three shared a picture that suggested she and her family had been to see Toy Story 4, which came out on Friday, and that they came away wanting to recreate one of the characters.

Forky, a confusingly-named plastic spork with stick-on googly eyes and red pipe cleaner arms, is one of the new characters joining Woody, Buzz, and the regular Toy Story cast for the latest instalment of the story. And Holly and her kids have made their own version who looks impressively like the one from the film – perhaps they could pass for siblings!

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007

Their homemade attempt is made from a pale pink plastic fork, with lollipop stick legs, a glitter tinsel mouth and arms made from white pipe cleaners, and Holly captioned the photo: "Inspired #forky #toystory4," adding knife and fork and heart emojis.

She and her husband Dan Baldwin, who have been married for 12 years, share three children: Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, who is four. Holly doesn't often share glimpses of their family life on Instagram, preferring to show behind-the-scenes snaps from This Morning or nights out with friends.

Holly has three children and generally prefers to keep her family life private

On Wednesday, she posted the details of her unusual sporting victory at Royal Ascot, posting a photo of her TV which showed the odds for the Queen's Vase race at Royal Ascot, where a horse called Dashing Willoughby was listed at 11-2. She wrote, "Come on Dashing Wiloughby!!!!" Happily for anyone the ITV star inspired to have a bit of a flutter, the horse raced to victory.

That wasn't her only triumph this week: Holly also announced her new summer collection with Marks and Spencer at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond. Introducing the collaboration, her fifth with the retailer, she explained, It's really wearable, they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe."

