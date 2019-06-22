Holly Willoughby and husband Dan spotted on rare date night together - see the loved-up snaps The happy couple headed out in London

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin were spotted on a loved-up midweek date night on Wednesday evening! The pair smiled happily as they cuddled up together in London's Soho, where they went to see hit musical Six at the Arts Theatre. Wearing a chic navy wrap coat, cowboy boots and fitted jeans, the This Morning presenter linked arms with her husband of nearly 12 years, in a rare public show of affection - the couple also reportedly went to popular food spot The Ivy during their night out.

The couple were spotted on a rare date together

Holly and Dan share three children together - Harry, ten, eight-year-old Belle, and Chester, four. The couple are known to be very private about their family life, and Holly only rarely posts insights on social media.

She couldn't resist sharing a review of the Tudor-inspired pop musical, however, writing on her Instagram page on Wednesday: "Wow... just seen @sixthemusical ... Seriously it was one of the best things I’ve ever seen... you ladies absolutely rocked it! Vocally astounding, I laughed and cried... Next time I’m coming with my girls/queens!!!!"

The couple will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary soon

It's been an exciting week for the ITV star, who has also recently announced her next collaboration with British retailer Marks and Spencer. Speaking of her summer collection at the Petersham Nurseries in Richmond, Holly said: "It's really wearable, they're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe. I think now being on our fifth collection we know what works and what the buyer really loves."

She added: "What's nice about this collection as well is that it's a real summer capsule collection, everything in it sort of ties in so if you're going to go away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."

