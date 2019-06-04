Piers Morgan reveals very different side to Holly Willoughby with funny confession We'd love to see this

Piers Morgan has revealed a very different side to Holly Willoughby – joking that she is far from the squeaky clean image she portrays on TV. While Holly has made no secret that she enjoys a good night out – remember when she and co-host Phillip Schofield presented This Morning hungover after the National Television Awards? – Piers has claimed that Holly can be a "very dangerous lady" if you end up at a party with her.

What will Holly make of Piers' confession?

"She's a very dangerous lady. Very dangerous," he said of the mum-of-three. "If I go to a party and Holly Willoughby is there, you know your liver is in for a caning." The Good Morning Britain host also joked that Holly is one of the best people he's seen at handling their alcohol. He added to heat magazine: "She can go for days. Weeks. She's like the female version of all the members of Led Zeppelin combined."

All that hard work!

Meanwhile, Holly made her own confession on Monday when she opened up about struggling to help her eight-year-old Belle with a school project. Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a photo of their attempts at making a 3D air raid shelter out of a shoe box. To make matters worse, the shoe box had been sabotaged by their pet cat Bluebell, who had decided to take a nap in it. Holly wrote besides the picture: "Whilst Belle and I struggle to make a 3D air raid shelter out of a shoe box for her school project... Bluebell has other plans... I’m coming back as a cat."

Holly is a doting mum to Belle, and also shares sons Harry, ten, and four-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin. The family recently returned from the Algarve in Portugal where they spent the half term holidays, where they were joined by Holly's This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield and his family.

