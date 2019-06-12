Holly Willoughby shares special snap of her lunch with Phillip and their friends The two have a lot to celebrate...

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby shared a sneak peek of the faces behind the show to Instagram on Wednesday. She posted a snap taken during a special lunch with her co-host Phillip Schofield and their colleagues, including Holly's stylist Angie Smith and makeup artist Patsy O'Neill.

The ten colleagues gathered at Mayfair restaurant MNKY HSE to break bread after filming finished for the day, and it looks like they also cracked open a bottle of wine or prosecco for the occasion, as the photo shows them raising glasses to the camera. Holly didn't reveal whether there was a specific reason for the celebration, but the ITV duo are known to enjoy a night out, even turning up bedraggled and in the clothes they went out in following their win at the National Television Awards in 2016.

Holly and Phillip always celebrate their award wins in style

But Holly earned more disapproval than love on social media earlier this week, when she opened an umbrella indoors in order to help entertain her children Belle, Chester, and Harry (and cat Bluebell) because they didn't want to play outside in the wet weather. "Umbrella inside = bad luck," read a typical comment. She also caused controversy when she posted a photo showing her wearing a lilac top with a yellow shirt, which some of her fans claimed clashed horribly. "In my opinion, they don't go together, sorry," wrote one.

Despite these minor hiccups, Holly and Phillip still have a lot to smile about. This Morning celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and on Monday, the co-presenters announced that their cameraman Steve and floor manager Alex have just welcomed their second child, a boy called Max, to their family.

The friends and colleagues enjoy socialising outside of work, too

Fittingly for the star she is, Holly picked out a beautiful silk shirt from Rixo London for their lunch. The striking top portrays the solar system and is covered in gold stars, planets, and maps of the constellations. That should help just in case she has any trouble finding her way home…

