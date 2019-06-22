Jools Oliver breaks social media silence following husband Jamie's restaurant collapse She hasn't posted since 20 May!

Jools Oliver has finally broken her social media silence following the collapse of her husband, Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain. The mum-of-five has remained quiet since Jamie revealed in May that his Jamie's Italian and Barbecoa restaurants were closing. But now Jools has returned to Instagram in the best way – sharing an adorable photo of her youngest son River Rocket. The images sees the two-year-old enjoying a spot of swimming, wearing multi-coloured armbands and staring directly into the camera. Jools captioned the sweet snap: "Hi water baby and those lips!"

Fans were blown away by River's "angelic" face, with many taking to the comments section to gush over how stunning the image looked. One said: "Beautiful boy, beautiful water. This would make a dreamy painting." Another added: "Beautiful boy!! Looking positively angelic!" And a third added: "All boy no baby! They grow way too fast. Gorgeous photo."

That face!

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares gorgeous new photos of his children and wife Jools

It has been a challenging few weeks for Jamie and his family, after his restaurant chain collapsed into administration in May, leaving 1,300 jobs at risk. But the celebrity chef received some positive news earlier this month, after his final three restaurants were saved from closure. Food-to-go specialist group SSP, which owns Upper Crust and Ritazza Coffee, bought Jamie’s three outlets at Gatwick Airport – Jamie Oliver’s Diner, Jamie’s Coffee Lounge, and Jamie’s Italian. The rescue deal will save 250 jobs, and means Jamie will continue to have four of his eateries open to the public in the UK, as his Fifteen Cornwall restaurant is run independently from his group as a charity.

Jamie and Jools share five children

MORE: Holly Willoughby and husband Dan spotted on rare date night together - see the loved-up snaps

In May, Jamie said he was "deeply saddened" after confirming that his restaurant group had called in administrators when it struggled to find a buyer. "I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected. I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you,” Jamie said in a statement at the time. He added: "We launched Jamie’s Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK high street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best in class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service. And we did exactly that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.