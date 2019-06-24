James Middleton thanks fans as stolen specialist bike is recovered The Duchess of Cambridge's brother pledged to donate money to charity

James Middleton hit the news last week after launching a public plea for the return of the specialist bike he uses to carry his beloved dogs. Fortunately, on Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge's brother shared the good news that his vehicle had been found. Sharing a picture of the recovered bike on Instagram Story, James wrote: "Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word… Amazingly my bike has been found and recovered." He continued: "Sadly it's been damaged & disguised with a bad paint job! But my [key] fits the [lock] and Mabel's [ball] was still inside!"

The good news comes after James shared the initial news of the theft last Wednesday. Sharing a picture of his pets sitting inside the bike, the businessman wrote: "Sadly my Dog Bike got stolen - Ella & Co are devastated - taking the dogs out on the bike brings me so much joy and to all those we meet on the way." Asking his followers to spread the word and promising to make a donation to animal charity Battersea Dogs and Cats Home if 15,000 people liked the post, James later confirmed that he would double his planned donation after over 30,000 people liked the post.

An outspoken mental health advocate, James has spoken out about the positive effect his pets have had on helping him combat loneliness. Sharing a photo of himself and his pet dog in the snow during a skiing holiday, he wrote: "I've been in that angst of loneliness, where you're really alone in the universe. Luckily for me I had my dogs." The 31-year-old, who is an ambassador for UK charity Pets As Therapy, has written about his struggle with depression. He told the Daily Mail: "I couldn’t communicate, even with those I loved best: my family and close friends. Their anxious texts grew more insistent by the day, yet they went unanswered as I sank progressively deeper into a morass of despair."

