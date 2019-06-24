Coleen and Wayne Rooney give glimpse into life in Washington with their sons What a sweet family!

There's no Monday blues in the Rooney household! On Monday, Coleen Rooney shared a lovely family photo of herself and husband Wayne and their four sons enjoying an ice cream in the park. Last year, the family moved to Washington, and it looks like they have well and truly settled into life over there. In the picture, Coleen and Wayne were sitting on a bench between their sons Kai, nine, and Kit, three, while Klay, six, kept an eye on his 16-month-old Cass, perching in the double buggy with him. "Family day out in Washington," Coleen captioned the image. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "Really lovely family picture," while another added: "Lovely picture, they are all getting so big."

Coleen and Wayne Rooney took their sons out for ice cream in Washington

Earlier in the month, Coleen and Wayne celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary while out in the USA. Coleen shared a lovely tribute message to her husband on social media, sharing a black-and-white picture of them together and writing in the caption: "11 years married! Happy anniversary @waynerooney. It's been a journey. Ups and downs, highs and lows, but you know what, I love you x." Wayne also posted a picture from their wedding day on his own Instagram account. "Happy Anniversary @coleen_rooney. 11 years today! Love you girl," he wrote.

MORE: EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney involved in second car crash in four months

The family moved to the USA in 2018

It's coming up to a year since the Rooneys moved Stateside after Wayne landed a lucrative contract with D.C United. Coleen has since been sharing some gorgeous family photos of her new life in the US, which has involved trips to Six Flags America for the kids and days out at the football stadium to support dad Wayne.

READ: Andrea McLean reveals worries for son Finlay

While they are very much enjoying their time in Washington, Coleen revealed to HELLO! ahead of their move in 2018 that it would only be temporary. When asked what she is likely to be doing in ten years time, she said: "In ten years we will be back in the UK," adding: "I am just excited to watch the kids grow up, see their personalities grow, and seeing them transform into young men."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.