EastEnders star Dean Gaffney involved in second car crash in four months The incident occurred near the EastEnders set

Actor Dean Gaffney has damaged his car after colliding with another vehicle as he left the EastEnders set. The 40-year-old actor was involved in a "minor accident" outside Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, with his white Skoda colliding with a teenager's Vauxhall Corsa.

Local residents reported hearing a "loud bang" during the incident, with pictures showing significant damage to the cars although nobody was reported hurt. One witness said: "I heard the smash, came out and saw Dean Gaffney by the side of the road. He was looking at his car and so was the other driver. They didn't seem hurt."

Dean was involved in a minor accident

For the actor, who plays Robbie Jackson in the long-running BBC soap, this was his second crash in four months. In February, Dean was involved in an accident on the M25 near Essex, with himself and a female passenger walking away unhurt. The actor, who has twin daughters, was also given a nine-month driving ban in 2017, which he celebrated the end of by buying a £33,000 Mercedes. Dean was also involved in another crash in 2013.

Of the 2013 incident, Dean said: "It takes something like this – I always learn the hard way in my life. I was trapped inside. I didn't have the seatbelt on. The NHS really looked after me and I want to say thank you to those guys. They said that had I been wearing a seatbelt I probably would have just got whiplash and I would have walked away with none of this.

"It could have been a lot worse. One inch down and I would have been blind, and one inch up I would have been brain damaged. So there's so many things that could have gone wrong and the fact that I'm able to walk away is a miracle."

