Andrea McLean reveals her worries for son Finlay

On Monday's episode of Loose Women, the panel discussed the difficult moments of motherhood and their individual experiences of parenting. And during the conversation, Andrea McLean admitted that she worries far more about her son Finlay, 17, now that he is a teenager and more independent. She said: "I worry about Fin more now than I did when he was little." As well as Finlay, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Green, Andrea is also a mum to daughter Amy, 12, from her second marriage to Steve Toms. The former GMB weather girl is also a stepmum to her husband Nick Feeney's two daughters.

At the beginning of the year, Andrea had revealed that she was particularly worried about her son going out on his own as she is concerned that he wouldn't know how to defend himself. Chatting on The Scrummy Mummies podcast, Andrea said: "Because Fin's a boy, and this sounds really strange but I almost worry about him more. Because he is really tall, and is really, really lovely and kind. And I worry that people will look at him and think he is easy to pick on as he clearly won't fight back. But you can't teach them to be a bruiser if they aren’t and you don’t want them to be in case they start something. I text a lot to ask if he is okay."

The doting mum added that she has to be reined in by her husband as she is constantly texting Fin when he is out at night. She said: "Nick told me the other day to leave him alone. He said 'you can't be the mum who keeps on texting.'" Andrea then confessed that she sometimes makes up excuses to message him. "I had to pretend and say 'just to let you know we are out now, but we forgot our key, but nan and grandad have one.' Fin then replied 'Mum I am fine.'"

While Andrea rarely shares photos of her children online, she often talks about her private life on Loose Women. On the show, she previously gave viewers an insight into her parenting style, revealing that she had told a little white lie to help protect her children online during a discussion on whether or not parents should look at their children's phones. She explained: "I told Finlay that I had a company that checks every website that has looked at on any phone or computer in the house, and that each month I print it out to keep an eye on everyone," she said. "He nearly died," she laughed. Andrea then added: "It doesn’t really exist, and I have since told him that I trust him and have taken the website down."

