Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson forced to spend time apart Work calls!

No doubt mum-to-be Gemma Atkinson is missing her boyfriend Gorka Marquez – since he is away for a few days working on the Strictly Come Dancing cruise. Despite joining Gorka on one of the cruises last year, it seems that pregnant Gemma has this year decided to stay at home while the professional dancer joins castmates Giovanni Pernice, Karen Clifton and Luba Mushtuk on the themed cruise. The show's professionals work on a number of events during the competition's hiatus, including Donahey's weekend breaks and of course the annual arena tours.

Gorka and Gemma will be apart while Gorka's on the Strictly cruise this year

On Sunday, Gorka shared his excitement about the upcoming trip, posting a picture at the Port of Southamption. "CRUISE TIME BABY!! Taking my crew with me for a swim," he joked, posing with some geese. Gemma adorably replied: "Bring me back a white chocolate Toblerone please!"

Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals exciting future plans for his baby with Gemma Atkinson

Loading the player...

Gemma clearly isn't far from Gorka's mind despite the distance, since he sweetly commented that he missed her on her own Instagram post. She posted a video from the couple's recent trip to Tenerife, writing: "As I brush my teeth, hop into bed and set my alarm for 3.45am for work tomorrow, I really miss this view. Our holiday seems so long ago already." Gorka wrote back: "I miss that view!! And more even you." Unsurprisingly, the comment received plenty of likes from fans.

The happy couple are set to welcome their first baby in the coming months, and Gemma has been giving regular updates on her pregnancy journey so far. Speaking to her followers on her Instagram Story, she said: "Loads of you have been asking about my fitness and stuff. What we've been focusing on mainly is my posterior chain, so basically the back of my body… my traps, my delts, my glutes, my hamstrings. Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support."