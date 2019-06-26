The One Show's Alex Jones stuns in rare makeup-free selfie with baby Kit Doesn't she look amazing?

The One Show presenter Alex Jones is clearly enjoying some one-on-one time with her newborn son, baby Kit. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 42-year-old looked absolutely flawless as she posted a makeup-free selfie whilst out and about with her little tot. She proudly showed off her natural glowing skin - and we think she looks glorious! It's been one month since Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their second child together; they are also proud parents to two-year-old son Teddy.

Earlier this month, Alex thanked her followers for all their well wishes following Kit's arrival. Sharing a gorgeous selfie with her baby, the doting mum said: "Four weeks of getting to know Kit. A big thank you for all your messages over the last few weeks. Each one is very much appreciated. I've loved reading them and they've really kept me going during the long nights." The TV star added: "Lots of love and congratulations to all the other new parents out there who have been in touch too."

Over the past few weeks, Alex has been incredibly honest about the highs and lows of parenting on social media. She recently uploaded a video of herself in the early hours of one morning, revealing that Kit kept her awake all night. "Cluster feeding. Seven hours and counting," she wrote across the post. Moments later, Alex added another video of her baby fidgeting. "How can something so small make so much noise? #snufflyhedgehogbaby," she teased.

Alex has previously spoken about her fears of becoming a mother of two. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her.

