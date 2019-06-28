Strictly star Neil Jones reveals he broke up a fight in his local supermarket The pro dancer spoke about the heroic move to HELLO!

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones is a real life hero! While at the HELLO! Star Women Awards on Tuesday afternoon, the pro dancer revealed that he had broken up a fight at his local supermarket on Monday night, during a trip to get some supplies with his dog, Miss Crumbles. He explained to Gaby Roslin: "A little story, I was telling Katya last night. I went out to the local supermarket and a fight started outside. I was there with my little dog, and I went out there and I broke it up, and I went up to the guy and I said 'look just go home, you're going to forget about this tomorrow and it's going to feel really stupid.' I said there's no point fighting about it, they were just drunk."

Strictly star Neil Jones broke up a fight in the supermarket

Neil continued: "And he ended up going home, but I thought they could have gone a different way, they could have just kept fighting." The pro dancer had been asked about the HELLO! to Kindness campaign, and was demonstrating how an act of kindness can go a long way. He explained that it was important not to judge people. "I think it's so important to sometimes step in and show kindness and don't be so judgemental to people as we haven't been in their shoes," he said.

The star-studded event took place at 30 Pavilion Road in Knightsbridge, London, and was attended by many famous faces and royalty, including Sarah, Duchess of York, who received the Inspiration of the Year award for her incredible charity work including being founder patron of Street Child. Lady Frederick Windsor was also present, along with Spice Girl Mel B, fresh from her comeback Spice World tour, who accepted the Campaigner of the Year award for her work helping survivors of domestic abuse.

Katya Jones and Neil at the HELLO! Star Women Awards

Neil and Katya's Strictly co-star Amy Dowden was given the Raising Awareness Award, after she spoke openly about Crohn's Disease, which she suffers from. The HELLO! Star mum prize was given to Eula Valentine, in honour of founding The Merton Sickle Cell & Thalassaemia Group (MSCTG). Model, author and body positive activist Charli Howard was given the Fashion Game-Changer Award – which was voted for by readers of HELLO! and Hello Fashion Monthly.

Faye Savory won the HELLO! to Kindness prize, which was voted for by HELLO! readers in an online poll. Faye was chosen for her work setting up business BearHug gift boxes, which are designed to deliver all the comfort of a hug when you can’t be there in person. Members of the Hubb Community Kitchen won the Community Award for their incredible community spirit following the Grenfell tragedy.

