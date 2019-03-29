Strictly's Neil Jones' mum breaks down in emotional message about bullying She is one very proud Strictly mum!

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has shared a video of his proud mum talking about his upbringing. In the Instagram video, Helen opens up about how Neil overcame being bullied during his school years. "He was teased at school. The bully of the school stuck up for him one day. He said to all the people on the bus that were teasing him, 'We'll see how far he goes and then we'll see how far you go,' she revealed. Helen then continued to describe her pride over his new show with wife Katya Jones, Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, saying: "I just think that seeing what he has achieved has been absolutely amazing. He said, 'We're going to have to put a show together.' It was sad, it was happy, it was very funny - which I think makes the show. If I ever ever try and change his dancing - stop me, because he's got something special." Breaking down in tears, she ended the touching message saying: "My name is Helen Jones and I'm the very, very proud mum of Neil Jones."

Neil captioned the video with his own emotional words, writing: "I'm not going to lie that this video did leave me feeling very [crying emoji] and I know that all of this was only possible because of my mum and supporting me my whole life." The 34-year-old continued: "Not everyone is as lucky as I am and I understand that this Mother’s Day can be hard for a lot of people through loss and other reasons and my heart goes out to you all." He concluded: "But the big question is how proud are you of your mother or loved one who took care of you through out your life?"

Fans loved the sweet post and left very emotional comments, with one writing: "This video is so sweet Neil and I truly wish I had a good relationship with my mum but I love how supportive your mum is and that she let you do what you wanted as dancing." Another added: "Oh I’m gone! [crying emoji] She clearly loves you very much and is very proud. That’s our job as mothers."

