Victoria Beckham gets competitive preparing for her children's sports day – see photo

It was back to reality for Victoria Beckham on Monday, following her incredible weekend at Glastonbury. The former Spice Girl wasted no time in training ahead of her children's sports day. Revealing that the day gets very competitive, the star shared a photo of her out running on an athletic track, dressed in her Reebok x Victoria Beckham sportswear. "Kids sports day can get very competitive," she wrote in the caption. In the past, Victoria and David Beckham have been pictured cheering on their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – at their school sports days. David has previously taken part in the beanbag race at Harper's school too.

The Beckham family are incredibly sporty. Not only is David a famous footballer and a keen advocate for keeping fit, but Victoria is just as active, and regularly shares photos of her workouts on social media. The mother-of-four previously told The Guardian's Weekend magazine that she starts her day with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is followed by a session with a personal trainer.

Victoria said she finds her routine "empowering", saying it wasn’t about the way she looked, but it gave her a mental health boost too. "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day," Victoria told The Guardian. "It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."

All four of David and Victoria's children enjoy playing football, although the three boys are not as keen as they used to be, much to David's dismay. Harper, however, attends football lessons each weekend, and enjoyed a day out with her dad last week to watch the Lionesses play in the Women's World Cup. Romeo, meanwhile, is a budding tennis player - so much so, that David and Victoria invested in a £30,000 artificial grass tennis court at their Cotswolds home in a bid to help achieve his dreams of playing professionally.

