David and Victoria Beckham share RARE loved-up photo from Glastonbury – see it here

The crowds were out in force at Glastonbury this weekend, with around 200,000 people expected to attend the Somerset-based musical festival this year – and thanks to Instagram, we now know that Victoria and David Beckham were among them.

The designer and her ex-footballer husband both shared video from their time watching Saturday night headliners The Killers in their Instagram Stories, but Victoria upped the ante with a loving tribute to her husband, who she married on 4 July 1999, meaning they are just days away from celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

The pair attended the wedding of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio earlier this month

It's not clear whether the famously glam Victoria actually roughed it by camping overnight as most attendees do, but her snap shows her and David standing on the grass in front of what looks like a tent. She's in a black top and he wears a grey hoodie and khaki hat. His arm is wrapped around her neck protectively and they're both smiling at the camera.

Victoria captioned the photo: "So much fun!! Kisses, X" She then shared a video clip from the Killers performance, which showed the band at close range and then panned out to show her and David enjoying the show, arms around each other, which she captioned: "Amazing night watching @thekillers at @glastofest x kisses x VB." David, meanwhile, posted a series of videos to his Instagram Stories showing more of The Killers' performance which he captioned simply: "WOW".

The snap was a rare personal share from the long-married couple

While their special date night photo proves the former Spice Girl and her husband still love to make time for each other, they also prioritise family time. The couple have four children: Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 7 with whom they spend as much time as possible, including for David's mum's 70th birthday earlier this month.

Their sons also all posted moving tributes to their dad on Father's Day and earlier this week, Victoria shared a sweet video showing Harper's night-time routine with David. She uploaded the clip on Monday, giving a glimpse of her husband reading their daughter a bedtime story. The book in question was Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris by Megan Hess, about a fashionable mouse who moves to Paris, which seems fitting considering Harper's mum's career! Victoria captioned the adorable video: "Special time with daddy."

