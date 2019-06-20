Victoria Beckham shares emotional tribute to late friend: 'He is so missed' The fashion designer has fond memories of her friend

Victoria Beckham has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, ahead of a special memorial event in his honour on Thursday. The Chanel creative director died in February at the age of 85, and Victoria said he was "so missed" in a moving Instagram post.

Taking to the social media site, Victoria wrote: "Thinking of Karl today and the memorial in honour of his life and legacy at the #GrandPalais in Paris this evening. He was always so generous to me and is so missed."

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Karl requested that there be no public funeral following his death, only a private service in Nanterre, meaning the memorial service offered a chance for those who knew him to attend a commemorative event. Guests included recently-married Charlotte Casiraghi, who was joined by her mother Princess Caroline, Gigi Hadid, Claudia Schiffer, and Lewis Hamilton, who was given permission to miss the media day of the French GP in order to pay tribute to the late fashion designer.

MORE: Spice Girls star Mel B left disappointed by Victoria Beckham - find out why

At the time of Karl’s death in February, Victoria said she was "incredibly sad" to hear the news, writing: "Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally."

A memorial event was held for Karl Lagerfeld in Paris on Thursday

Karl previously gave Victoria his seal of approval, telling The Times in 2012: "Victoria Beckham is a clever girl. I knew her when she was a Spice Girl. She’s very clever and very funny. And I think a guy like David [Beckham, her husband] needed a woman like this. She is tough, fun and clever."

GALLERY: Celebrity brides who wore Karl Lagerfeld's designs

The 85-year-old passed away from pancreatic cancer, with the news announced in a statement by Chanel. The brand’s CEO, Alain Wertheimer, said: "Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.