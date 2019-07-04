Victoria Beckham celebrates as Harper comes 1st place at school sports day Both Victoria and David were there to cheer on their daughter

Victoria Beckham has been taking on sports days at her children's schools! The proud mum-of-four shared several Instagram snaps with her youngsters at a second sports day - this time visiting little Harper's school for the day. Sharing a snap posing with her husband, David, she wrote: "Another sports day!" Romeo was also on hand to enjoy the day, and his fashion designer mum shared a photo of herself posing with him, looking tiny in comparison. She jokily captioned the post: "Question. Will Romeo Beckham ever stop growing?" She then revealed that Harper had come in first place during the exciting day after posting a photo of a '1st place' badge, writing: "Kisses Harper Seven. We are so proud of you!"

Harper came in first place

Victoria regularly shares snaps and videos of her beautiful family, and recently posted about David's night-time routine with their seven-year-old daughter. The former Spice Girls gave fans a glimpse into family life in the video, which sees David cuddling up in bed with Harper and reading her a bedtime story. Captioning the clip, Victoria said: "Special time with daddy." The pair looked engrossed in the book,Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris by Megan Hess.

Romeo also attended the fun day out

David and Victoria are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Thursday, and both Cruz and Romeo have posted on Instagram to mark the special day. Sharing a snap of the pair on their wedding day, Cruz wrote: "Happy anniversary to the most amazing mum and dad you mean the world to me, I love you so much you have no idea thank you for all the amazing times we have had. Love you so much mum and dad." Romeo shared the same picture, and added: "Happy 20th anniversary to the best parents love you so much."

