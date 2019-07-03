Victoria Beckham's bizarre beauty trick that Amanda Holden loves – get the details Do you ever do this?

Amanda Holden made a surprising admission live on air on Tuesday morning, and it's all thanks to Victoria Beckham. The actress and presenter is co-host of Heart FM's breakfast show alongside Jamie Theakston and she started a conversation about the fact that hair scrunchies are back in fashion. "Scrunchies are back. My daughter keeps going on Amazon and buying scrunchies," she said. Then she revealed that if she needs to tie back her hair, she doesn't go online – she just heads for her underwear drawer. "I sometimes use a pair of knickers you know, as a scrunchie," she said.

Amanda's more known for being stylish and sharply-dressed

At first it seemed like her broadcasting partner might not have understood her. "What?" he asked. "Well, for quickness sometimes, you jump in the shower and you're like, 'I can't find a hair bobble, I'm going to use my pants'," Amanda continued. Then she remembered who gave her the idea. "I bet other people do that. I know Victoria Beckham does that. I think I got that idea from her when I read it in her biography when she first left the Spice Girls." "About how she would tie her hair up with her own underpants?" Jamie asked, clearly not quite believing what he was hearing. "Yes! It's a very innovative idea, especially if you've got no time," Amanda defended. "That's Mandy's top tip for today."

The star has co-presented her radio show since April

Listeners contacted the pair to confirm that Amanda wasn't alone. "I always use my thong to tie my hair up with!" one wrote, while another confessed that she once did the same thing and forgot to take them out when she left the house, although thankfully she noticed before anyone else. Clearly a once-over in the mirror is essential for anyone who wants to follow in Amanda's (and Victoria's) footsteps.

Jamie and Amanda then went on to discuss other uses for underwear, including as replacement stuffing for worn-out teddy bears and cleaning cloths. "Make do and mend," Amanda laughed.

