Christine Lampard celebrates husband Frank's 41st birthday in style! See photo

Christine Lampard is making sure her husband Frank Lampard has a birthday to remember! The Loose Women panellist has treated her partner to a luxury sun-soaked escape for his 41st birthday celebration. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the 40-year-old presenter shared a lovely photo of her man alongside this sweet tribute, which read: "My birthday boy @franklampard." This comes shortly after Christine posted another snap of the pair together looking very much the smitten lovebirds.

Friends and fans quickly sent the birthday boy lovely messages, with Frank's cousin Jamie Redknapp writing: "Happy Birthday." Celebrity stylist Angie Smith said: "Happy Birthday Lamps." One follower remarked: "Happy Birthday Frank! From a Derby fan!" A fourth post read: "Happy birthday Frank hope you are enjoying the family break xx." One other fan remarked: "Happy birthday supper Frank. Please come back to Chelsea!"

Although it is yet to be revealed, it's likely the couple have also taken their little girl, nine-month-old Patricia, with them on their mini travels. Football manager Frank also has two children from his relationship with Spanish model Elen Rivas; daughters Luna, 13, and Isla, 11. The trip will no doubt be a welcome surprise as Christine recently confessed Frank's workload since becoming a football manager for Derby County has ramped up. "Frank had to go back to work that night," she said Loose Women when talking about what happened after giving birth. "He disappeared off, I was very lucky my friends and family were over."

She added: "But if they weren't there, I was totally on my own. It would have been dreadful, I really feel for people who are on their own, whatever the reason." The TV star also touched upon her fears of motherhood putting a strain on her marriage to Frank. "I suppose it was a question I [thought about]," she explained. "I certainly didn't focus on it or was like, 'Oh no what if everything changes afterwards?' I think that comes with having a baby a little older in life."

