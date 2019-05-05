Loose Women star Christine Lampard’s baby Patricia makes first adorable public appearance

Loose Women star Christine Lampard cheered on her husband Frank's football team on Sunday and she brought a special guest with her: eight-month-old baby Patricia, in her first public outing.

The cute tot was dressed in white and pink, with an adorable pink corduroy head wrap with a bow on the front and a matching cardigan with frilled edges. She also had a blue dummy – just in case extra time got too upsetting.

Christine shot to fame on The One Show in 2007

Derby County, the team Frank manages, must be hoping Patricia becomes a regular at the side of the pitch, as they clinched a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion. It was also a rare treat for fans of the couple, as it's the first time the eight-month-old has been seen in public since she was born back in September.

READ MORE: Christine and Frank Lampard celebrate first Mother's Day together in the sweetest way

On Thursday's Loose Women, Christine revealed to the rest of the panel that sadly Frank hadn't been able to spend as much time with their daughter over the last eight months as he would have liked because his job keeps him away from London on a regular basis. He even had to rush back to Derby the same day Patricia was born! "He disappeared off," she confessed. "I was very lucky my friends and family were over." The couple have been married since 2015 and Christine has two stepdaughters as a result of their marriage, but Patricia is their first baby together.

Patricia seems to be her dad Frank's good luck charm

RELATED: Christine Lampard reveals husband Frank's time with baby Patricia was cut short after birth

She began her TV 2007 with a three-year stint on The One Show and became a Loose Women panellist in 2016 and a regular on Lorraine the following year. She wasn't sure if she wanted children and told You magazine that although she and Frank had been together since 2009, she didn't think about having a baby with him until 2018. "People would ask all the time about children and didn't believe me when I said, 'If it happens, it happens'," she said. "I was happy in my marriage and that was enough."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.