Karen Clifton's beau David Webb proves he is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend

Following her split from husband Kevin Clifton last year, Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has found love with Welsh opera singer David Webb. Since confirming their romance, the couple has been sharing lots of loved-up updates of one another - and it's so cute! David's latest post proves he is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend after he posted a cute snap showing him sat on the ground with a tripod filming one of Karen's daily fitness videos. "Instagram boyfriend…" he simply wrote whilst giving the thumbs up.

He later uploaded a snap of the couple with their pet dogs, Marley and Betsy, on Mam Tor in Derbyshire. "Famalam on Mam," he sweetly said in the caption. It seems the lovebirds are enjoying a relaxing time together at the Peak District - David is currently in the midst of his new opera show, where he is playing Lensky in Eugene Onegin, taking place at Buxton International Festival.

The singer recently surprised his followers and his girlfriend by posting a photo of himself in costume and a ragged wig. "Long Hair & Tired. Lensky in Eugene Onegin @buxtonfestival #BuxFest19 - July 6/10/14/16/19," he said last week, to which Karen swiftly replied: "I mean... the hair makes your eyes stand out! LY."

In December, Karen - who split from fellow Strictly pro Kevin in 2018 - briefly opened up about their relationship, telling HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing." She explained: "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family. Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

