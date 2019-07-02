Karen Clifton and boyfriend David Webb look utterly loved-up in romantic snap Couple goals!

Karen Clifton appears to be on cloud nine, having found love with opera singer David Webb. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who has been enjoying some time off from her hectic dance schedule, appears to have been whisked off on a romantic staycation to the Peak District. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, Karen's boyfriend shared a gorgeous selfie of the lovebirds looking absolutely smitten. "Peaky Climbers," the Welsh singer wrote in the caption. Their trip to the Peak District comes in the midst of David's new opera show.

He is currently playing Lensky in Eugene Onegin, which is taking place at Buxton International Festival. He recently surprised his followers and his girlfriend by posting a snap of himself in costume and a ragged wig. "Long Hair & Tired. Lensky in Eugene Onegin @buxtonfestival #BuxFest19 - July 6/10/14/16/19," he said last week, to which Karen swiftly replied: "I mean... the hair makes your eyes stand out! LY." Since the couple confirmed their romance over the festive period, both Karen and David have regularly been posting gushing tributes to each other.

Last month, the 37-year-old Strictly star paid a sweet tribute to David on his birthday. She uploaded a candid shot of her beau enjoying a glass of white wine outside on a summer's day, along with photos of the pair posing with Snapchat filters, and captioned the snaps: "Happy birthday my [love heart emoji]."

In December, Karen - who split from husband Kevin Clifton in 2018 - told HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing." She explained: "Last year I was here in New York on my own, as Kevin spent Christmas with his family. Things weren't going that great so it was a bit of giving ourselves space, which we both needed. It was the first time I’d come home for Christmas on my own, and I was in a different mindset. Coming home again is very special, spending time with my family who helped me. I've had a pretty intense year and now I feel like a completely different person."

