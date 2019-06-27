Karen Clifton reacts to boyfriend David Webb's dramatic hair transformation Oh my!

Karen Clifton was in for quite the surprise when her boyfriend David Webb unveiled his new look on Instagram. The opera singer, who is currently playing Lensky in his opera show of Eugene Onegin, shared a picture of his new makeover - much to the shock of his fans and girlfriend! "Long Hair & Tired. Lensky in Eugene Onegin @buxtonfestival #BuxFest19 - July 6/10/14/16/19," he wrote in the caption, to which Karen swiftly replied: "I mean... the hair makes your eyes stand out! LY."

The snap sees David rocking a longer and ragged wig, whilst dressed in period costume. He also shared a time-lapse video of the transformation. Moments later, David shared a gorgeous throwback snap with Karen, whom he has reportedly been dating since February 2018. "#TBT to me looking like a Penguin and you looking beautiful," he gushed alongside the photo. Karen's fellow Strictly Come Dancing colleague Oti Mabuse commented underneath, saying: "This makes me so happy."

Following her split from ex-husband Kevin Clifton last year, pro dancer Karen has been sharing lots of loved-up posts with David. Earlier this month, the 337-year-old beauty paid a sweet tribute to her David on his birthday. She uploaded a candid shot of her beau enjoying a glass of white wine outside on a summer's day along with photos of the pair posing with Snapchat filters and captioned the snaps: "Happy birthday my [love heart emoji]."

The couple, who officially confirmed their romance over the festive period, have supporting one another. After Karen completed her latest tour with her fellow Strictly pros, David said on social media: "All in just one month!! And I meant 35 Shows!! Absolutely in awe of this incredible, strong, resilient, fierce, beautiful and dedicated artist. You never cease to amaze me." He added: "Huge Congrats to all the team on the 'Strictly The Professionals Tour' on the stage and behind it. Have a great final show. You all deserve a well-earned rest. Dx."

