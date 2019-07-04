Lorraine Kelly joins HELLO! to celebrate our candle collaboration with Jo Loves

HELLO! hosted a star-studded cocktail party on Wednesday 3 July at Number Six at The Marylebone Hotel, London to celebrate our limited-edition candle in collaboration with Jo Loves. Queen of fragrance Jo Malone CBE and HELLO! Editor-In-Chief Rosie Nixon welcomed friends to the suitably chic – and beautifully scented – event as our Friendship Layered Candle was unveiled.

Rosie took to the mic to introduce the collaboration: ‘‘Jo and I were delighted to gather together some of our close friends and family to celebrate the launch of our ‘Friendship’ candle which goes on sale via Jo Loves from 1 August. “We have worked hand in hand to create the candle which has three layers of powerful floral notes - tuberose, orange blossom and gardenia. We hope that friends will enjoy gifting it to each other and take as much pleasure from its beautiful fragrance and the sentiment behind it, as we have had creating it.”

Guests at the glamorous event included TV favourite Lorraine Kelly, who looked sensational in a stunning red midi dress with puffed sleeves and a relaxed neckline. We love the contrasting black high heel sandals and would you look at her makeup? She's glowing! The 59-year-old said of Rosie Nixon and Jo Malone who were hosting the launch, “they're both such amazing ladies, I love hearing Jo talk, she's just so inspiring.

The candle is beautiful.” And she was in good company as Loose Women’s Jane Moore also attended, wearing a fabulous polka dot jumpsuit and TV host Gaby Roslin toasted the launch over gin and elderflower cocktails and canapes. White floral arrangements reflected the candle’s scent in all white blooms, from Wild Renata Flowers.

The layered candle has rich and creamy Gardenia blending into a heady Mediterranean Orange Blossom, finishing with a base of rich, intoxicating Tuberose to create a truly stunning floral symphony. Celebrate friendship by dedicating this candle to someone special with the personalised label. Beautifully presented in a signature Jo Loves gift box and individually hand-labelled, each Layered Candle is accompanied by a silver and glass lid to keep the wax dust free.

A year in the making, the Friendship candle has been created by Jo and Rosie, it has rich and creamy gardenia blending subtly into a heady Mediterranean Orange Blossom, finished with a base of rich, intoxicating Tuberose to create a truly stunning floral symphony. Each candle is hand poured in England.

Jo Malone commented, “We’re excited to partner with HELLO! to launch this special candle, which represents all of those amazing moments that happen between friends. Each of the three layers represents a powerful, pure white flower to symbolise the bond between friends, one bloom complementing and enhancing the next and making one another stronger.” Lorraine applauded as Jo told of her work in schools talking to children not just about bullying but friendship and the power of being kind, a message we’ve supported with our global #HelloToKindess campaign.

The Friendship Layered Candle is priced at £80 and will be available from 1 August at joloves.com and can be personalised with the name of your friend printed on a bespoke label.