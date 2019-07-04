Strictly's Katya Jones forced to clarify those baby comments Oooopsie!

Katya Jones has been quick to clarify that she is not planning to have a baby any time soon. In a recent report, the Strictly Come Dancing star - who is married to fellow professional Neil Jones - was said to be "dropping hints" after she told followers she loved buying clothes from the children's section. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 30-year-old commented: "That's hilarious! I meant I want to buy children's clothes for myself to wear!!!" Explaining her reason, she added: "Cause it's cute and I fit into it!"

Neil and Katya are returning for the new series of Strictly

Neil and Katya married in London in August 2013, after five years of dating. Although their marriage was called into question when pictures emerged of Katya kissing her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh in October, the couple have since said they are as strong as ever, and hope to start a family together in the future.

Earlier this year, Katya told The Mail on Sunday that she would like to take time off from the hit TV show to have a baby one day. "I would love to have a baby in the near future, definitely," she explained. "In a perfect world, Neil will hopefully get a partner on Strictly and he can stay on the show. Then I can go off and have our baby, and come back again afterwards. It's very hard if you think about it."

Katya added that there was never going to be a right time for her to have a baby, but that both her and Neil "talk about it a lot." Katya and Neil have been married for five years, and are the proud owners of a pet dog called Crumbles. Their dog even has its own Instagram account, which is updated regularly by both Katya and Neil. Meanwhile, the pair are set to embark on their Strictly commitments very soon, as both stars have been confirmed to return on the show this autumn.

