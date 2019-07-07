Emotional Stevie Wonder reveals kidney transplant plans live at British Summer Time concert Fans were shocked at the honest announcement

Stevie Wonder wowed fans with a fantastic performance of all his greatest hits at London's Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday - before announcing he was soon to undergo a kidney transplant operation.

Waiting until the end of his performance, the 69-year-old singer told the enormous crowd that he had some news to pass on - and he didn’t want it to be misrepresented or misreported, so he had chosen to tell them directly.

"I’m going to play three more concerts then I’m going to take a break," he announced. "What’s going to happen is this. I’m going to have surgery, I’m going to have a kidney transplant. In September of this year. It’s all good, it’s all good, I have a donor, it’s all good, I want you to know I came here to give you my love, and to thank you for your love.

"I don’t want you to hear no rumours about nothing, I told you what’s up, I’m good." His announcement stunned crowds who cheered loudly to show their support for the musical icon.

Lionel Ritchie also took to the stage at Hyde Park

Stevie’s unexpected revelation explained his very emotional start to his concert set, which saw him almost break down in tears as he took in the sound of his incredible welcome to the stage.

It was a sobering finale to an incredible day of music in Hyde Park - which also saw Lionel Ritchie bring the crowd to a frenzy with hit after hit, including his most popular songs, ‘Hello’ and ‘What a Feeling’.

London’s summer festival continues tonight with Barbra Streisand taking to the stage. On Friday night, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were among the crowds who gathered to watch Celine Dion’s incredible performance.

