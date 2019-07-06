Eamonn Holmes shares sentimental family post following wife Ruth's sad loss What a beautiful photograph!

Eamonn Holmes has been understandably quieter on social media since wife Ruth Langsford announced the devastating loss of her sister - but he took to Instagram on Friday to share a happy family memory with his fans. The sweet photograph shows Eamonn as a young child with his mother and brother Brian. He captioned it: "The photos were awful, the weather was awful but that was holidays in Ireland in 1965... and we were grateful for them. That's me with the hood up holding my Mum's hand. Can't stop smiling thinking of pics then and now."

Ruth is taking some time away from presenting

Plenty of fans commented on the nostalgic snap, as well as sending further support to Eamonn and Ruth. One wrote: "What a charming picture, memories eh? Good to have, in a way people don't really go away… We miss you & Ruth terribly, but understand you have to grieve. Cant wait to see you again, soon. Much love to you both." Eamonn sweetly replied: "Thank you for saying, so caring and understanding."

Ruth announced her sister's passing in June, saying her heart was "completely broken". In a short statement on social media, she wrote: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding." The message was accompanied by a lovely photo of the pair together.

Eamonn has previously thanked fans for their support following the news, both on screen and on social media. On Twitter he wrote: "I just wanted to say, if I haven't done so directly, thank you for your kindness and compassion towards Ruth and the loss of her sister Julia. We both loved and cared for Julia with all our hearts and will miss her forever. Your love and kind words have been a great help. Thank you."