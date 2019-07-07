Ruth Langsford breaks social media silence following sister's death for this heartwarming reason The Loose Women star tragically lost her sister Julia in June

It's been an incredibly difficult time for Ruth Langsford, who lost her sister Julia in June following a long illness. The Loose Women star has been keeping a low profile since the tragic death, and has taken time off from work to grieve, but on Saturday, she returned to social media to congratulate her former Strictly co-stars Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson on the arrival of their baby daughter. After Gemma revealed the happy news on Instagram, Ruth was quick to comment on the happy news, writing: "Congratulations yummy mummy and daddy! A beautiful (I'm sure) baby girl, what a precious gift. Sending you all much love."

Ruth Langsford took to social media to congratulate Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson on the birth of their daughter

Ruth announced her sister's passing in June, saying her heart was "completely broken". In a short statement on social media, she wrote: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding." The message was accompanied by a lovely photo of the pair together.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcome first child together - details

Ruth has been off TV following the tragic death of her sister Julia

While Ruth has been off from her television duties for the past few weeks, her husband Eamonn has still been presenting their Friday episodes of This Morning with their co-star and good friend Rylan Clark-Neal. Eamonn was visibly upset as he announced the news on the show, and was supported by Rylan as he struggled to read the statement of Julia's passing live on air. He has since gone on to thank fans for their support on behalf of Ruth. He wrote on Twitter: "I just wanted to say, if I haven't done so directly, thank you for your kindness and compassion towards Ruth and the loss of her sister Julia. We both loved and cared for Julia with all our hearts and will miss her forever. Your love and kind words have been a great help. Thank you."

READ: Eamonn Holmes shares sentimental family post following Ruth's sister's passing

The couple, naturally, did not celebrate their wedding anniversary last month following Julia's passing, with Eamonn explaining on Instagram: "It was the hottest day of the year, June 26th 2010. We can't celebrate our anniversary today but we can still remember Julia in the best way, as one of our bridesmaids, smiling, dancing, and singing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.