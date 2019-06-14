Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford reveal the secret to their happy marriage The couple have been together for more than 20 years

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford revealed the secret to their happy marriage during Friday's This Morning. The couple, who have been together for over 20 years and married for eight, gave a very honest account about what keeps them together in the wake of author Jilly Cooper admitting her book, How To Stay Married, got almost everything wrong.

Addressing the book, which was written 50 years ago and claims women need to be a "housekeeper, cook, hostess, seamstress and glamour girl" among others, Ruth asked her husband what he thinks the secret to a happy marriage is. "The secret is compromise, the secret is consideration and lots of conjugals," Eamonn answered. Giving her own advice, Ruth added: "I would say laughter is what keeps us together. Eamon's very good actually. We have a very equal relationship, it's very equal in our marriage. People will say, 'who wears the trousers,' well nobody. You find your way, he's not the boss and I'm not the boss – in modern relationships that's probably how it should be."

Ruth and Eamonn have been togeher over 20 years

MORE: Holly Willoughby delights fans with twin baby news live on This Morning

Earlier this year, Ruth and Eamonn revealed another trick that keeps them happy in their relationship – separate TVs. Ruth explained that they have a room each to watch the TV and it's mostly because Eamonn talks too much when shows are on. Speaking to the Radio Times in January she said: "I don't like watching TV with Eamonn because he talks. He wants to discuss everything and will keep pausing the programme."

The happy couple

MORE: Ruth Langsford makes exciting TV announcement with Eamonn Holmes

The 59-year-old joked of her husband's telly habits that he likes to watch black-and-white war documentaries while she prefers soaps. But Eamonn, 59, claimed that his wife is the more annoying one saying that she asks him to explain things that are happening. "What we watch and how we watch it are very incompatible. The thing is, if I don’t do that and we’re watching something like Killing Eve, at the end Ruth will just say, 'Well, I didn’t understand that.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.