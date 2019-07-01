Eamonn Holmes reveals who he has a soft spot for in heartfelt post How lovely!

Eamonn Holmes was feeling reflective on Saturday as the UK experienced the hottest day of the year. The This Morning host took the time to acknowledge all those working in the heat, and told his social media followers that he had a lot of respect for them. He wrote on Twitter: "Can't be easy for anyone working today, but I always have a soft spot for cooks, chefs and kitchen staff in general labouring away in an already hot environment." The TV star then asked his fans to engage in the conversation, adding: "Any workers or professions you would add to the 'Too Hot To' list?"

Eamonn Holmes reflected on all those having to work in the hot weather conditions

Many were quick to reply, appreciating Eamonn's kind words. One person responded: "Aw, that's nice, my son is a chef and will come home late and be back at work tomorrow to cook a roast lunch. Hard work." Another Twitter user added: "Postmen and women. My poor dad was out in 30 degree heat. He came home finding it hard to breath!" Eamonn then replied: "Know it well, my brother is a postie too." A third person wrote that it must be difficult working in a launderette, to which Eamonn responded: "Good one – I'm feeling the heat of those dryers just thinking about it."

Eamonn with his wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford have a strong fan base, and have received a lot of supportive messages this month following the devastating death of Ruth's sister Julia. The Loose Women star revealed the sad news on social media, and has since taken time off from her television duties to grieve. Eamonn has still been presenting This Morning on a Friday without his wife, and has instead been joined for the past two weeks by their good friend and co-star Rylan Clark-Neal.

The star has also reached out on social media to thank his fans for their support towards Ruth since Julia's death. Eamonn wrote on Twitter: "I just wanted to say , if I haven't done so directly, thank you for your kindness and compassion towards Ruth and the loss of her sister Julia. We both loved and cared for Julia with all our hearts and will miss her forever. Your love and kind words have been a great help. Thank you."

