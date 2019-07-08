New video reveals Gorka Marquez's exciting week just days before becoming a dad Gorka welcomed a baby girl with Gemma Atkinson on Thursday 4 July

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Gorka Marquez, Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice revealed what they were up to just days before Gorka became a first-time dad while on the Here Come the Boys tour! The group are currently touring the UK with the popular dance show, and shared a vlog of their time on the road during the first leg of the journey. While having plenty of fun with one another, showing off their bus and getting stuck in lots of traffic, Giovanni and Gorka also enjoyed a Sunday roast as a treat thanks to only having the one show to perform that day. Gorka told the camera: "It's Sunday, last show of the week! We are going to have Sunday roast! We miss Aljaz, he's not here, he's at home, we're going to have a roast for him."

Just one day after sharing the fun vlog, Gorka confirmed that he had welcomed a baby girl with Gemma Atkinson. He said: "Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn’t be happier. She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times. @glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO! After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more. What a trooper you are. I couldn't be more proud of you! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of gem and our baby. Back home now for family time."

Gemma and Gorka welcomed a baby girl

Fellow Strictly professional Dianne Buswell commented: "Omggggg I’m so so so happy for you. Sending you so much happiness." Janette Manrara added: "Aghhhhhh!!!!!! So so so so happy for you both! Welcome to the world little Princess! Cannot wait to meet her!"

