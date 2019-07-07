Myleene Klass reveals gender of baby ahead of due date Not long to go!

Over the weekend, Myleene Klass hosted a star-studded baby shower ahead of the birth of her third child, and in doing so, the radio presenter revealed the gender of her baby! Myleene and her partner Simon Motson are going to be welcoming a baby boy, and hosted a blue themed party. Myleene wore a beautiful blue printed maxi dress for the occasion, while many of the guests also opted to wear blue outfits. Celebrities in attendance include Kate Garraway, Kate Thornton and Nicole and Natalie Appleton. Myleene shared a number of photos from the day on Instagram, and wrote next to them: "What an incredible day. I'm so immensely lucky to have the friends and family I have."

Myleene Klass and her boyfriend Simon Motson are expecting a baby boy

Myleene announced her pregnancy on Valentine's Day. The former pop star simply shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, and accompanied the post with a love heart. The star is already a mum to daughters Ava, 11, and Hero, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Graham Quinn. Simon also has two children from a previous relationship.

MORE: Ruth Langsford breaks social media silence following sister Julia's death

Myleene is mum to daughters Ava and Hero

In March, Myleene spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy, and opened up about how the baby will bring their families together. She said: "We look at them all and think how did we plan this?! There are going to be seven of us now which is a lot! We have come through so much as a family and to think that this is another chapter I had never planned on writing is just magical." The star also revealed that the family have called the baby "Snoop" for now while they think of a name for them.

READ: Stevie Wonder reveals kidney transplant plans live at British Summer Time

Myleene has confessed that she never thought she would fall in love again after her first husband left her six months into their marriage. She told HELLO!: "Since the day we met, Sim has been incredible. Not in a million years could I have ever imagined this would happen. I never imagined there was a person out there like him." The star also said that she wouldn’t rule out remarrying again. "I am an old fashioned girl and if we did that it would be more for the children," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.