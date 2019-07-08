Ant McPartlin makes first loved-up public appearance with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett The pair attended Wimbledon together

Love was in the air for Ant McPartlin and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett as the couple attended day seven of Wimbledon together. The TV star and his former PA, who he has been dating for over a year, made their debut public outing in London. The couple had previously been spotted on holiday in Italy and walking their pet dogs in Richmond, but Monday's appearance was the first time they happily stepped out together.

Ant, 43, and Anne took their seats on Centre Court, with the mother-of-two looking gorgeous in a pale pink dress. Ant, meanwhile, looked suave in a navy blazer, white shirt and chinos. The Britain's Got Talent presenter was spotted greeting his friend Lisa Snowdon with a kiss on the cheek, while Binky Felstead, Lucy Watson and Emily Attack sat behind the couple. Jenni Falconer had a seat next to Anne, while Spencer Matthews was two places down from Ant.

The couple made their debut at Wimbledon

Ant is a regular guest at Wimbledon but this is the first time he has attended with his girlfriend. The TV star starting dating his PA shortly after announcing his split from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong in January 2018. The couple had worked with each other for years but "something changed" and they became more than just friends, Ant said. Anne-Marie also split from her husband just months before Ant and Lisa broke up.

Ant greeted Lisa Snowdon with a kiss

Speaking publicly for the first time about his relationship in January 2019, Ant told The Sun on Sunday: "Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life. She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy." He added: "She is the most wonderful true woman. And the way we are and when people see us together they'll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other."

The couple have been dating for over a year

"We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were and we were like, 'This felt so good, why deny it,'" said Ant. He continued: "I don't know, it's magic isn't it? If I knew, I'd bottle it. It's great – we're in a great place, really happy."

Ant and Anne-Marie sat with other stars

